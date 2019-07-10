LOS ANGELES (FOX Carolina) - From Spartanburg to Duke, and now to the west coast. Zion Williamson's journey from the Upstate into the national spotlight found another milestone in Los Angeles at the 2019 ESPY Awards.
Williamson, a standout small forward and power forward during his one year with Duke's basketball team, saw his career jump from collegiate to professional, drafted first overall for the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, to cap his time at Duke off, the 19-year-old basketball star has more hardware to add to his shelf. Wednesday night, Williamson was awarded the Best College Athlete award during the ESPYS.
From Duke star to No. 1 NBA draft pick to Best College Athlete at the #ESPYS Zion does it all 💪 pic.twitter.com/s4OZXS5i17— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 11, 2019
Zion's career up to this point has been studded with accolades and wins. Some of his previous awards this past year alone include ACC Player of the Year, the Consensus National College Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, and ACC Tournament MVP.
He started in all 33 games he played for Duke, averaging 22.6 points per game and a .68 field goal percentage. He also accumulated a .64 free throw percentage and 8.9 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 season.
“I love Duke. Wish I could’ve stayed a second year, but I had other things to do.”Zion making everyone laugh after winning the ESPY for Best College Athlete 😂 pic.twitter.com/wb0qEFlQxX— ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019
(0) comments
