LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns.
Nicks released a statement Tuesday saying these are challenging times requiring challenging decisions.
Nicks says that while she is vaccinated, she is being extremely cautious with hopes of a brighter 2022.
Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
