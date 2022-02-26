KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s capital as city officials urged residents to take shelter and the country’s president refused an American offer for an evacuation and insisted that he would remain behind. The clashes occurred as Russian troops stormed Kyiv following two days of fighting that resulted in hundreds of casualties and pummeled bridges, schools and apartment buildings. U.S. officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own.
