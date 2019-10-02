9 students arrested after fight broke out at high school; bomb threat prompts lockdown

Click here for updates on this story
Willoughby (WEWS) -- The lockdown placed on all Willoughby-Eastlake schools has been lifted following a call overheard by dispatch about a man making comments about constructing a pipe bomb, the Willoughby Police Department said in a news release.
Police were called to Willoughby South High for a large group of students fighting in the cafeteria area. The students were separated, and nine students were arrested for assault and taken to Lake County Detention Center.
Later in the day, police were in the building during morning classes because of rumors circulating around social media that there was going to be another fight.
At around 10:30 a.m., Lake County Central Emergency Center received an open 911 call. Dispatch overheard a man making comments about constructing a pipe bomb.
Officers were able to track down the cell phone, which is believed to have been made just outside Eastlake North High School
Local police departments asked all schools in the district to be placed in the lockdown as a precaution.
"We followed their instructions and all schools were placed in lockdown. We have now lifted the lockdown from our schools and have learned that the original call was made in error to Lake County Emergency Operations Center," school officials said.
School officials said all students are safe and there is a strong police presence in all buildings. Local law enforcement has determined there was no credible threat to students, faculty or officers.
“We apologize for the concern that we know this has caused; however, we must always follow through on any threat, whether it is real or not, until we are able to identify the source,” officials said.
