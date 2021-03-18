GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A recent study by Business.org explored how the U.S. doing in terms of pay equality in the workforce. The study found that South Carolina ranks number 40 among all states and Washington, D.C. for the smallest gender pay gap.
The authors said this means women in South Carolina are 23 percent less than their male counterparts.
"This means women effectively stop getting paid on October 8 each year," said Madison Haggin, communication specialist with Business.org.
The study found that, overall, women in the U.S. effectively stop getting paid on Oct. 29 due to the national pay gap, which is at around 18 percent. The study also found that Women don’t have a higher average salary than men in any state.
Click here to see the full state-by-state breakdown.
