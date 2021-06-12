CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Former Clemson Tiger and current punter/ kickoff specialist with the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bradley Pinion, teamed up with Convoy of Hope to host a Clemson Community Event on June 12, 2021.
Officials said that through partnerships with a Pro-Series Community Event and local charities, they would provide guests from the community with needed items. These items included:
- Free groceries
- Shoes and socks
- Haircuts
- Hygiene kits
- Skills and drills
- Hot meals and much more
Bradley Pinion said in a press release before the event, “I’ve been partnering with Convoy of Hope since my rookie year and am so thankful that I can bring the Convoy Nation Pro-Series Community Event to the Clemson community – where I played college football. I’m looking forward to serving families on Saturday. Any family who needs some help is welcome.”
The Convoy Nation is known as a fanbase that supports the work of Convoy Hope's work. Officials say that this group of friends and family is led by celebrities, athletes, innovators and entrepreneurs dedicated to fighting hunger, poverty and suffering in communities across the United States.
“Bradley has played a pivotal role in bringing Convoy of Hope to communities throughout his NFL career,” says Kirk Noonan, Convoy of Hope’s VP of Convoy Nation. “We are thankful for such a friend who is determined to give families help and hope.”
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization driven by its passion to feed the world, according to officials. They have served more than 160 million people since their founding in 1994, according to officials.
To learn more about Convoy of Hope, please visit Convoy of Hope.
Check out these pictures from the event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.