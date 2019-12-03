NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
TheAnastopoulo Law Firm’s Super Proposal Contest begins at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Thursday, December 5, 2019, and ends at 5:00 pm E.T. on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Entries must be received by 5:00 pm E.T. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.
SPONSORS: WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Ct., Greenville, SC 29680;
Akim Anastopoulo Law Firm, 418 River Street, Greenville, SC 29601;
Palmer Dance Studio, 15 Jervey Rd., Greenville, SC 29609;
The Dressing Room South, 716 S Main St B., Greenville, SC 29601;
The Party Machine, 743 Congaree Rd., #2, Greenville, SC 29607.
ENTRY: To enter, go to https://www.foxcarolina.com/superproposal/ and complete the entry form, including an explanation in 500 words or less about why you believe you should be chosen to win the Super Proposal prize and what you would say to your significant other in your proposal. Entrants may only enter themselves. Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted. By entering, entrant certifies that they have read the Official Rules and WHNS's privacy policy and consent to all terms.
Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to request additional information from entrants, reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any essays or related materials that are deemed obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with its editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsor believes may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the contest, Sponsor, or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person. No group entries.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of SC, NC, and GA in theGreenville/Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson DMAwho are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the contest and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WHNS within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this contest are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION: On or about Monday, January 13, 2020, at approximately 10:00 am E.T., a panel of WHNS employees will judge and score eligible entries on the basis of originality (40%) and emotional impact of storytelling (60%).The entry with the highest score as determined by the judging panel will be the winner. In the case of a tie, the winning entry will be the one with the higher score in the originality category.
PRIZING: The one (1) winner determined by judges will receive a prize package including:
- The opportunity to pre-film a 30-second proposal to their significant other at the WHNS studios, which will air in a commercial break during The Big Game on Sunday, February 2, 2020 between 6:00 and 10:00 pm E.T.
- A $2,000 voucher to use toward will-planning services from the Anastopoulo Law Firm (418 River St., Greenville, SC 29601). Voucher does not have an expiration date. Approximate retail value: $2,000.00.
- A voucher for twelve (12) 60-minute private dance lessons at the Palmer Dance Studio (15 Jervey Rd., Greenville, SC 29609). Voucher expires Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Approximate retail value: $1,080.00.
- A $1,400 gift certificate to The Dressing Room South (716 S Main St B., Greenville, SC 29601). Gift certificate expires Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Approximate retail value: $1,400.00.
- A $1,200.00 voucher to be used toward DJ services from The Party Machine (743 Congaree Rd., #2, Greenville, SC 29607). Voucher expires Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Approximate retail value: $1,200.00.
Total approximate retail value of prize: $5,680.00.
Potential winner will be notified by phone and/or e-mail on or about Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm E.T. Decisions of judges are final and binding in all respects. Winner isresponsible for confirming eligibility and scheduling proposal shoot with WHNS within five (5) business days of notification. Filming deadline for the proposal is Friday, January 24, 2020. By accepting prize, Winner acknowledges that the 30-second proposal spot is sponsored, and Sponsors’ names and logos may appear on screen during segment. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion.
Sponsor will determine all elements of prize in its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred or changed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
PRIVACY: By entering this contest, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.foxcarolina.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST.
OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, illegible, stolen or lost e-mail entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the website or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
RELEASES: Entrant authorizes the Sponsor to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in promotional material and for advertising, public relations and editorial purposes worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.
Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Publicity within five (5) business days of notification, prior to filming 30-second proposal.
If the potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, or provide the required information by the due date, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, prize may be awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.
Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize value. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, February 3, 2020 to “Winner’s List / Anastopoulo Law Firm’s Super Proposal”at WHNS’s address above.
The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries:
You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Website. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Sponsor a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:
Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Website, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by the Sponsor will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Website by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.
