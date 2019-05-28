Supreme Court agrees to hear cross-border shooting case

Picture of the place where in 2010 Mexican 15-year-old Sergio Hernandez was killed by a police officer from the United States on the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, taken on February 18, 2017. The Supreme Court agreed to hear next term a case concerning a teenager who was fatally shot in Mexico in 2010 by a US Border Patrol agent standing on American soil. His family seeks to sue the agent in US courts.