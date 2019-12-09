Supreme Court allows Kentucky to require doctors to describe ultrasound to abortion seekers

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Kentucky abortion-related law to go into effect that requires a doctor, while performing a pre-abortion ultrasound, to describe the image and make the fetal heart tone audible to a patient.
Challengers, including an abortion clinic, brought a First Amendment challenge arguing that the law forced a patient to see the images even if she didn't want to.
Kentucky argued the law is "simple and straightforward" calling it part of an" informed-consent process." The law, Kentucky said, "does nothing more than require that women who are considering an abortion be provided with information that is truthful, non-misleading and relevant to their decision of whether to have an abortion."
The court rejected the case without comment or dissent by any of the justices.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
