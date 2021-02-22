FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, Kathy Kratt of Orlando, Fla., displays her Trump flags as she and other protesters demonstrate their support for President Donald Trump at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has formally rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had divided the justices just before the election. The cases the justices rejected involved election challenges filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies in five states President Joe Biden won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)