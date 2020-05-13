As election season heats up, the Supreme Court will hear two cases Wednesday that could shake up the Electoral College at a time when contests are increasingly polarized in a volatile political atmosphere.
At issue in the disputes is whether states can bind presidential electors to vote for the state's popular-vote winner.
In 2016, 10 of the 538 presidential electors went rogue, attempting to vote for someone other than their pledged candidate.
In all, 32 states and the District of Columbia have laws that are meant to discourage so-called faithless electors. But until 2016, no state had ever actually punished or removed an elector because of his or her vote. Now, those on both sides of the issue believe the justices should settle the question.
"This has become a big deal because there is a large risk that for the third time in this century the popular vote winner and the electoral vote winner will be different people," said Reed W. Hundt, who runs a foundation called Making Every Vote Count.
Three presidential electors in Washington state, for example, voted for Colin Powell in 2016 rather than Hillary Clinton and one voted for anti-Keystone XL pipeline protester Faith Spotted Eagle. A $1,000 fine was upheld by the state Supreme Court.
The US Constitution, the court held, "grants the states plenary power to direct the manner and mode of appointment of electors to the Electoral College."
In Colorado the legal outcome was different when Micheal Baca voted for Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich instead of Clinton.
Baca's vote was rejected and he was removed and replaced with a substitute who voted for Clinton. Baca was referred for potential perjury prosecution, although no charges were filed. He filed suit, and ultimately won when the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals held that while the state does have the power to appoint electors, that does not extend to the power to remove.
The Constitution, the federal court held, "does not provide the states the power to interfere with the electors' exercise of their federal functions."
Wednesday's arguments, to be held over two hours beginning at 10 a.m., will be the last in a two-week session conducted via teleconference and broadcast live due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Potential impact of faithless electors
In all there is an elector for every member of the House of Representatives and the Senate plus an additional three for people who live in the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to get a majority of the Electoral College. If there is a tie or nobody gets to the majority, then the election goes to the House of Representatives.
It's never happened, but in theory a so-called faithless elector could swing the presidency.
For instance, it would have taken only two Republican electors to have voted for someone besides George W. Bush in 2000 to potentially change the outcome. His total vote of 271 would have slipped to 269 and the election would have gone to the House.
"Before the upcoming election, the Supreme Court needs to tell states what's permissible: Either they can punish or require electors to vote a certain way or they can't," Hundt said.
To Lawrence Lessig, the Harvard Law professor behind the challenges at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the answer is clear that while the state has the power to appoint a slate of presidential electors who are members of the same party as the ticket that wins the popular vote, those electors, once appointed, can cast their votes however they like.
Lessig says in court papers that the Constitution "requires that presidential electors be free to cast votes without interference or sanction."
He's worried that if the Supreme Court were to allow the states to step in to penalize the electors, it could have unexpected consequences. For instance a state might feel free to take more drastic steps, including passing laws to bar an elector from voting for a candidate who has not released a copy of his tax returns.
Election law expert Rick Hasen says it's a "risky" position to take. Hasen notes that since 2016, Democrats have been critical of the Electoral College, saying that it doesn't always reflect the will of the people. Some Republicans have defended the institution as protecting the power of small states.
"Whether or not one likes the anti-democratic nature of the Electoral College, it's not clear that a Supreme Court decision giving electors the chance to vote their consciences would cause enough of a bipartisan revolt to cause constitutional change to the institution," Hasen said. "Instead, it could lead to a situation where we have weeks of uncertainty as people pressure electors in a close presidential race to change their votes."
