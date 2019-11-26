(CNN) -- Susan Sarandon is one of Bernie Sanders' most famous and vocal allies, but this weekend she had to skip one of his campaign events.
The 73-year-old actress posted photos on her official Instagram account showing her banged up a bit, including what looked to be a goose egg on her forehead.
Sarandon used the caption to explain what happened.
"A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee," her caption read. "So, looks like I won't be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow."
That didn't stop Sarandon from speaking out about what she called "an emergency," including the climate crisis, the opioid epidemic, gun violence, poverty and "When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives."
She also, of course, offered up more of her support for Sanders -- who is seeking to be the Democratic Party's nominee to run for president.
"Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible," she wrote. "He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it's time for us to fight for him."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.