NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says the suspect wanted in a brutal attack of an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime.
The arrest announced early Wednesday comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman on Monday.
Police in a statement identified him as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot and said the New York City man was living at a hotel that serves as a homeless shelter a few blocks from the scene of the attack.
Police say he faces charges of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.
The 65-year-old woman was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries.
