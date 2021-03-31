Asian American Woman Assaulted

This image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department shows a person of interest in connection with an assault of an Asian American woman, Monday, March 29, 2021, in New York. The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man. (Courtesy of New York Police Department via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says the suspect wanted in a brutal attack of an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime.

The arrest announced early Wednesday comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman on Monday.

Police in a statement identified him as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot and said the New York City man was living at a hotel that serves as a homeless shelter a few blocks from the scene of the attack.

Police say he faces charges of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

The 65-year-old woman was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries.

