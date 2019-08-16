This still image provided by WABC-TV shows law enforcement standing in front of a New York City Subway entrance at the Oculus transportation hub after reports of a suspicious package on a subway platform in New York on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Police say two suspicious objects that prompted an evacuation of the major lower Manhattan subway station are not explosives. New York Police Department Counterterrorism Chief James Waters tweeted Friday that the bomb squad cleared the items found at the Fulton Street station. The station is a busy transit hub a few blocks from the World Trade Center. (WABC-TV via AP)