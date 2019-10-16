7 takeaways from the CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential debate

The party's fourth presidential debate, hosted by and The New York Times, showcased the shifting dynamics of the Democratic primary. Warren was under attack all night -- though it's far from clear whether anyone dented her status at the top of the field. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the other front-runner, stayed out of the fray for much of the event -- until a late clash with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that featured the same one-on-one, progressive-against-moderate battle that defined the 2016 Democratic contest.