WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple people who have spoken with Donald Trump and his team in recent weeks say they sense a shift, with the former president increasingly acting and talking like he plans to mount another White House bid.
Trump will deliver a speech in North Carolina this weekend as he begins a more public phase of his post-presidency. The interest in another run, at least for now, comes as a flurry of investigations pose the most serious legal threat Trump has ever faced.
New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in their criminal investigation into his business dealings.
