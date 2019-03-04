Click here for updates on this story
Collier County, FL (WPTV ) -- A Naples elementary school teacher is facing charges after deputies say he had sexual contact with at least three girls and he may have targeted others.
Collier County deputies say this happened during the 2017-2018 school year at Parkside Elementary School, though the victims didn't come forward until last week.
The three girls say 30-year-old Hector Manley inappropriately touched them inside his classroom.
Deputies say as many as two more girls may have also been attacked.
Manley was booked into the Collier County Jail on Friday on three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, victims under 12 years old.
He was released on $60,000 bond Saturday.
He’s due back in court on March 25th.
Collier County Public Schools issued the following statement Saturday: “Upon learning of the allegations brought forward by a student, CCPS immediately removed Hector Manley from the school. Mr. Manley is under review for further District action. We are fully cooperating with the Collier County Sheriff's Office on this matter.”
