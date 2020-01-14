Click here for updates on this story
Grand Island (KETV) -- A teacher at Grand Island, Nebraska's Northwest High School and one of his students were arrested Tuesday in a human trafficking and child pornography investigation.
The teacher, Brian Mohr, 37, is accused of receiving explicit photos from a 17-year-old male student at G.I. Northwest.
According to investigators, once the 17-year-old obtained photos through social media channels, he allegedly used the photos to coerce minors he knew or met into performing sex acts, and then shared images with Mohr. Police said many of the images show students at Grand Island Northwest High.
The teen is suspected of first-degree sexual assault, human trafficking of a minor and multiple counts of distributing child pornography.
Mohr is charged only with multiple counts of child pornography.
In a statement Tuesday, Grand Island Northwest Public Schools said the district is cooperating with federal and local investigators, and it would provide counseling for students. It said Mohr would not be returning to the classroom, but the district did not elaborate.
