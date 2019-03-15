Teacher resigns after 'inappropriately' disciplining students with duct tape, CPS says

Click here for updates on this story
Cincinnati (WCPO) -- A teacher who "inappropriately disciplined students using duct tape" in December resigned earlier this year, according to a statement from Cincinnati Public Schools.
The teacher taught math at Clark Montessori High School and Hughes STEM High School, school officials said in a written statement, not naming the teacher. He'd worked for the district since 2015.
"Administration officials swiftly responded when they learned of these allegations," CPS officials said in a written statement.
As soon as school principals learned about the allegations, they met with the employee, removed him from classrooms and told him not to return to any CPS schools pending an investigation, officials said. They also immediately notified the parents of the students involved.
District officials also reported the allegations to 241-KIDS, the Hamilton County Job & Family Services hotline for reporting suspected cases of child abuse and neglect.
The district conducted an investigation and reported the allegations to the Ohio Department of Education's Office of Professional Conduct, which is CPS protocol. At a disciplinary conference, CPS officials said the teacher acknowledged in a written statement that his actions were inappropriate. He resigned on Jan. 18.
