Teacher saves student who was choking on bottle cap

Glenview (WGN) -- A teacher at a suburban elementary school saved a student who was choking on a bottle cap.
On Oct. 1 around 1 p.m. Melissa Sagat’s students were getting back from lunch when she noticed one of them started to choke.
The student, Bella Tamez, was clutching and grabbing at her throat. She couldn’t breathe, so the teacher started the Heimlich Maneuver. She kept doing it until the cap was moved just enough for the fifth-grader to breath and get to a hospital.
The principal, Kate Anderson, went with Bella to the hospital.
Sagat said she loves her students as if they were her own.
Anderson said Sagat always goes above and beyond for her students.
Bella is OK after the incident, and said when she grows up, she wants to be a teacher.
