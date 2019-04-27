Teen saves neighbor's pets from fire

Click here for updates on this story
Eaton Rapids (WSYM) -- A local teen is being crowned a hero after she saved her neighbor's 15 pets from a garage fire. The fire happened Wednesday in Eaton Rapids.
Hesitation was the last thing on the teen's mind when she busted into the burning building. She said she was just doing what she had to, to save her furry friends.
"These animals are actually really close to me, they have been since I moved here. They always come over and visit us. I couldn't imagine living here without them and not being able to see them every day," said Delanie Adams, who saved neighbor's pets from the fire.
A quick run back home for a forgotten birthday present turned into an animal rescue when 16-year-old Delanie Adams and her mom noticed their neighbor's garage was on fire.
"I couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it, I was in shock. I instantly was like no no no no, and that's when I told Delanie to call 911, " said Nicole Adams, Delanie's mother.
The pig pen was attached to the garage, with only one pig inside. The second pig was outside. Delanie said the garage door was completely engulfed and the only way to get the pig out was to lift up a nailed-down fence.
The mother said the pig, "was minutes away from not being here. The flames were pretty high and she was really scared and kept running back in the fire."
Nicole ripped up the fence and Delanie got little JoyJoy out. Delanie then made her way into the house, thankfully through an open window only blocked by a screen.
"I punched the window and I superman through the kitchen window and opened all the pens," Delanie described. "And I called my neighbor and she kept telling me there are more animals downstairs, there is some upstairs. So I was frantically running up and down the stairs, in and out of the house putting all these animals into my mom's car."
Nicole added, "at that moment it was like we were just a team and we were going to get this done."
The pig inside the pen only sustained minor injuries, no other animal was harmed. Fire investigators think a heating lamp for the pigs started the fire.
