Teenage girl rescued from 12 ft sinkhole, trapped by concrete

Omaha, NE (KPTM ) -- A call came in for 16 year old girl who fell down a sinkhole near Uta Halee around 6:30 PM on Thursday.
Ponca Hills Fire Department responded and called in Omaha Fire Department for assistance.
Ponca Hills Fire Chief, Joel Sacks, said the girl was in the hole for about an hour with a three by four piece of concrete trapping her legs.
The girl was taken to UNMC and was conscious while in the Ponca Fire & Rescue ambulance.
The girl's condition is unknown at this time.
