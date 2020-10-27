DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two people have died after a school bus carrying children got into a highway crash in Tennessee.
Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee.
Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences "for those lives that were lost" but did not give specifics.
Director of Schools Amanda Pritchett told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children. It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus.
