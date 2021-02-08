NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla says it has invested more than $1 billion in Bitcoin and will accept the digital currency as payment for its electric vehicles.
In a regulatory filing Monday, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company said its board approved of the $1.5 billion investment and potentially more in the future.
It said it expected to begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for its high-end cars “in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis.”
The digital currency jumped more than 14% on the news, reaching an all-time high of more than $44,000 for one Bitcoin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.