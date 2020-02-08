Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting spree

Police in Thailand said Saturday they were searching for a soldier in who opened fire and killed at least 10 people.
The shooting happened in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima Province on Saturday.
Krissana Pattanacharoen, a police spokesman, told CNN: "At the moment we are trying to capture the guy. Both police and military forces have been deployed to the area."
Pattanacharoen said the motive of the gunman, who is believed to be a soldier in the 2nd Army Regional Command, remains unknown.
The military commander, Lt. General Thanya Kiatsarn, who is at the scene of the shooting, told CNN: "We can't confirm if there are any hostages taken. But we believe he [the shooter] is still holding inside Terminal 21 shopping mall. We are working on this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.