Mandatory Credit: Photo by CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10719977a) Traffic passes by the Boston Red Sox newly unveiled 'Black Live Matter' banner along the Massachusetts Turnpike (Interstate 90) in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 22 July 2020. The Boston Red Sox have joined other organizations in supporting the movement of BLM, following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020, and the worldwide protests demanding policing reform and racial equality. Boston Red Sox Black Lives Matter banner, USA - 22 Jul 2020