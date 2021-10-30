GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Friends of the Reedy River hosted an event on Saturday morning to help clean up the rain gardens in the Stables portion of Cleveland Park.
Officials said the goal of the cleanup was to work on the rain gardens and ensure that they can serve their ecological function going forward. They also worked on cleaning up areas along the banks of the Reedy River during the event.
The Friends of the Reedy River said their overall goal is to preserve the Reedy River by encouraging the community to get involved and interested in the health of the River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.