The Kentucky Derby wasn't the first time we expected another winner. Here are 5 other confusing moments

He may have been first, but Maximum Security didn't win, after all.
The horse was disqualified for interference at the Kentucky Derby this weekend. So the victory went to Country House, who crossed the finish line second.
It was confusing. But let's face it, this wasn't the first time we've anticipated a result, only to be surprised.
Let's recall a few other times when things didn't turn out as expected.
Nobody saw THAT president coming
The infamous Chicago Tribune headline that predicted Thomas Dewey, the Republican governor of New York would defeat Democrat Harry Truman is no fond memory for many journalists.
At the time, media and political elites dismissed Truman's chances and held such a high level of certainty, many newspapers wrote their headline before election day.
When Truman saw the headline, he posed alongside it and said, "This is one for the books."
And last night, people remembered:
It was Brown, then Rihanna. Then, it was Brown again.
That's kind of what the 2011 BET Awards sounded like.
A fan, tasked with announcing the winner of the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award, had two names in front of her.
On the tablet she was holding was singer Chris Brown's name. So she said that.
On the teleprompter, as the fan squinted, she saw Rihanna's name. So she then announced the female icon as the actual winner.
Brown's name was correctly on the tablet the fan was holding, but show producers mistakenly put Rihanna's name on the teleprompter, BET's programming president Stephen Hill said.
Hill apologized and called the mistake "human error."
Miss Colombia almost won Miss Universe in 2015 ...
... only, she didn't. The winner was Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, who covered her mouth in shock when host Steve Harvey announced the correction.
"OK folks," he said. "I have to apologize."
Of course, Tweeters brought back those painful memories Saturday.
Back in 2015, Harvey took responsibility for the gaffe and called it a "horrible mistake." On the card he was holding, both the winner and first runner-up's names were printed in small type.
We heard "La La Land," but...
"Moonlight was the actual winner in the best picture category at the 89th Academy Awards.
The announcer got it way wrong and the "La La Land" cast -- and two producers -- took to the stage to share their celebratory remarks.
Cue a stage manager for damage control.
"La La Land" producer Fred Berger started to speak at the microphone before he said, "We lost, by the way, but, you know ..."
Producer Jordan Horowitz then stepped up to the mic and said, "I'm sorry, there's a mistake. 'Moonlight,' you guys won best picture."
"This is not a joke," he said, as he motioned to the winning cast and producers to take the stage.
So, you know, there was some of that today.
And finally:
They were robbed!
That's right, the New Orleans team didn't miss their chance to allude to their own unexpected twist of events. The Saints lost their shot at a Super Bowl after a mind-blowing no-call of pass inteference against the Los Angeles Rams.
New Orleanians were not having it.
Two fans sued NFL officials on behalf of the team's season ticket holders, saying they've lost faith in the league.
Some argued NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should have used his authority to change the result of the conference title game.
And nearly 7,000 people indicated they would attend the Boycott Bowl, with which the city celebrated the Saints' victory in the Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.
