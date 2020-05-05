The online music platform Bandcamp has helped raise $11.4 million for musicians affected by the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has left touring musicians and the venues they visit shut out of their primary source of income for a future with no end in sight.
Luckily, Bandcamp has thrown them a lifeline with a campaign aimed at helping them get through these difficult times.
The online music marketplace waived its revenue share in two artist-focused campaigns over the past several weeks, that have raised a combined $11.4 million for artists.
"It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support," Ethan Diamond, Bandcamp's founder, said in a post on its website.
Fans buying music and merchandise through Bandcamp will help many artists to be able to do simple things such as pay their rent and buy essentials such as food, the company said. And payments are processed within 24-48 hours, meaning there are less middlemen to deal with before getting paid.
Artists who benefited from the drive told CNN the help was significant.
"Bandcamp has been a great place for artists and labels to sell their music, long before this situation," Mac McCaughan, co-founder of label Merge Records and member of band Superchunk, told CNN. "But their willingness to waive their fees even for a couple days is huge. They are champions of independent music in all its forms."
Touring musicians have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, as live shows can be a significant source of income for many artists. In addition to ticket sales, artists are able to promote new records while out on the road and sell merchandise.
"It means so much," Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank told CNN. "It shows how important art and music is in everyone's life. It's a balm, and even though everyone is hurting financially at the moment, fans want to support the music they care about directly and personally. That's really meaningful."
McCaughan is making sure to pay it forward, as he has used some of the money to donate it to Durham FEAST, which provides meals to kids and families that are experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic.
Despite helping direct millions of dollars toward artists, Bandcamp isn't done yet -- it has two additional campaigns planned on June 5 and July 3 to continue to support their artists.
"I have to say a silver lining is that there is a focus on artists right now, and it's nice to see so many efforts from live streaming to the Bandcamp initiatives directly benefitting musicians and putting more means of control directly into their hands," Swank said.
"Even if an artist has a label to help support and elevate them, right now that direct connection for artists to fans is more important than ever," he added.
Merge Records and Third Man Records are among the many labels that are giving 100% of revenue generated through Bandcamp directly to its artists, and both McCaughon and Swank want the fans to know how much they appreciate their support in these trying times.
