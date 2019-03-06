Bend, OR (FOX Carolina) – Only one Blockbuster Video in the world remains in operation.
The lone video rental store stands in Bend, Oregon.
According to The Oregonian newspaper, Sandi Harding, general manager of the Bend Blockbuster, received a call Monday from an Australian radio station sharing the news that the only other location in the world, located in Perth, Australia will be closing its doors soon.
The store in Oregon became the only one in the country last July when the Blockbuster locations in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska closed.
For pilgrims looking to make just one for trip into the glass doors beneath the blue and yellow beacon and browse the aisles, the last Blockbuster on earth can be found at 211 NE Revere Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.