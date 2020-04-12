There won't be new emojis in 2021 due to coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a hit at emojis.
The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit that oversees emoji standards and is responsible for new releases, said it's delaying its new batch of emojis by six months from March to September 2021 because of fallouts from coronavirus.
Emojis are typically approved in January before they're available across devices in September, the Consortium said, which means iPhone and Android users won't see new emojis in 2021.
"Under the current circumstances we've heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date," Mark Davis, president of the Consortium, said in a statement.
However, this doesn't impact the release of the new emojis like the transgender flag, the gender-neutral Santa Claus and others that were announced in January. The new set, part of Unicode's 13.0 standard, includes 117 new animated characters and will be released this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.