These state troopers helped save a heart for surgery after an organ transport vehicle broke down

DES PLAINES, IL (WGN ) -- Two Illinois State Police troopers helped deliver a heart that was needed for surgery after the vehicle transporting it broke down.
Trooper Cibrian and Trooper Snisko responded to a call of a motorist assist around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 55 at Throop Street.
Upon arrival, the troopers learned the disabled vehicle was an organ transport vehicle, carrying a University of Chicago surgeon, a transplant coordinator and a medical student — along with a donated heart.
Realizing this was a time-sensitive situation, the troopers immediately transported the medical staff and heart to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Police said doctors were able to successfully perform the surgery in a timely manner.
“Time is of the essence when it comes to transplant surgery,” stated Ashley Heher, Director of Media Relations for UChicago Medicine. “There is about a four to six hour window of time for a heart to remain viable for surgery and the team had already been traveling for approximately 3 hours,” she said.
The transplant patient is recovering.
Trooper Cibrian and Trooper Snisko are ISP Academy classmates and graduated the Academy in Aug. of 2018.
