7-Eleven Day typically means free Slurpees for everyone, but this year's celebration turned out more special than usual for one Missouri family.
Rachel Langford of St. Louis gave birth to a baby girl on July 11 -- yes, 7/11.
That's not all, baby J'Aime Brown was born at 7:11 pm, weighing seven pounds and 11 ounces.
Langford, who also has a six-year-old son, told CNN she kept on seeing the numbers 7 and 11 during her pregnancy, but didn't think it meant anything.
"I thought it was weird at first, and I didn't know that (the numbers) meant so much," she said. "A lot of the times (during the pregnancy) I would look at the clock and it was 7:11."
Although a bit "freaked out," both mom and baby are doing well.
Langford says she even plans on telling the convenience store chain about the coincidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.