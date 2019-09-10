President Donald Trump's third national security adviser, John Bolton, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, marking the latest departure from an administration fraught with turnover.
Though the role of national security adviser is not Cabinet-level, there are still six Cabinet-level positions that are open within the Trump administration: chief of staff, homeland security secretary, labor secretary, Office of Management and Budget director (Mick Mulvaney technically still holds this position but there is an acting director), director of national intelligence and Small Business Administration administrator.
Here is President Donald Trump's current Cabinet:
Vice President Mike Pence
Commerce: Wilbur Ross
Defense: Mark Esper
White House chief of staff: Mick Mulvaney (acting)
State: Mike Pompeo
Education: Betsy DeVos
Energy: Rick Perry
Central Intelligence Agency: Gina Haspel
Health and Human Services: Alex Azar
Homeland Security: Kevin McAleenan (acting)
Housing and Urban Development: Ben Carson
Agriculture: Sonny Perdue
Interior: David Bernhardt
Labor: Patrick Pizzella (acting)
Transportation: Elaine Chao
Treasury: Steven Mnuchin
Veterans Affairs: Robert Wilkie
Attorney general: William Barr
Environmental Protection Agency: Andrew Wheeler
Office of Management and Budget: Russell Vought (acting, though Mulvaney stills holds the title of director)
US trade representative: Robert Lighthizer
Director of national intelligence: Joseph Maguire (acting)
Administrator of the Small Business Administration: Chris Pilkerton (acting)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.