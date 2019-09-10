This is what Trump's Cabinet looks like right now

President Donald Trump's third national security adviser, John Bolton, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, marking the latest departure from an administration fraught with turnover.

President Donald Trump's third national security adviser, John Bolton, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, marking the latest departure from an administration fraught with turnover.

Though the role of national security adviser is not Cabinet-level, there are still six Cabinet-level positions that are open within the Trump administration: chief of staff, homeland security secretary, labor secretary, Office of Management and Budget director (Mick Mulvaney technically still holds this position but there is an acting director), director of national intelligence and Small Business Administration administrator.

Here is President Donald Trump's current Cabinet:

Vice President Mike Pence

Commerce: Wilbur Ross

Defense: Mark Esper

White House chief of staff: Mick Mulvaney (acting)

State: Mike Pompeo

Education: Betsy DeVos

Energy: Rick Perry

Central Intelligence Agency: Gina Haspel

Health and Human Services: Alex Azar

Homeland Security: Kevin McAleenan (acting)

Housing and Urban Development: Ben Carson

Agriculture: Sonny Perdue

Interior: David Bernhardt

Labor: Patrick Pizzella (acting)

Transportation: Elaine Chao

Treasury: Steven Mnuchin

Veterans Affairs: Robert Wilkie

Attorney general: William Barr

Environmental Protection Agency: Andrew Wheeler

Office of Management and Budget: Russell Vought (acting, though Mulvaney stills holds the title of director)

US trade representative: Robert Lighthizer

Director of national intelligence: Joseph Maguire (acting)

Administrator of the Small Business Administration: Chris Pilkerton (acting)

