CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Three people were arrested Monday after law enforcement officers say they discovered several illegal drugs inside a room at a Clinton hotel.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the Days Inn on Highway 56 around 11 a.m. on June 8 to assist Clinton Police officers who had been serving an arrest warrant.
The warrant was on Charles Michael Roberts Jr. Officials say that once they made entry to the room, a bag containing methamphetamine was observed in plain sight.
This prompted deputies to search the room further. The following illegal substances were discovered in the room:
- Methamphetamine- 395 grams
- LSD Strips
- Schedule IV Substance (Alprazolam)
- Heroin (1.3 grams)
Three people were arrested and charged. Their names and charges are as follows:
- Charles Michael Roberts Jr. of Laurens
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD
- Roger Dale Knight of Gray Court
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD
- Anna Marie Kernells of Laurens
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD
“For over three years our team has been focused on removing drugs from our streets and communities. We will continue to work tirelessly on removing this poison from our county because it is like a cancer on society. We appreciate the overwhelming support you show for the work that is being done. We will continue to move forward, making Laurens County better," said Laurens County Sheriff Reynolds.
