Altus, OK (KFOR) -- Officials say three children were arrested this weekend after they allegedly vandalized a local school building.
Authorities with the Altus Police Department say the juveniles are accused of breaking into the Altus Intermediate School.
Once inside the school, investigators say the vandals caused at least $50,000 in damages.
Officials say surveillance cameras inside the school captured the juveniles damaging computers, dumping paint on floors and walls, using fire extinguishers in multiple rooms, and damaging doors and windows.
Authorities say the juveniles, who are 6-years-old, 8-years-old, and 12-years-old, were released to their parents.
