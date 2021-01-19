WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, is engaged to be married.
The 27-year-old recent Georgetown law school graduate announced her good news on Instagram on Tuesday on her father's final full day in office. Her fiancé is Michael Boulos, a 23-year-old business executive.
The two have been dating for the past few years and have attended White House events together.
Tiffany Trump is the president's daughter with Marla Maples, his second ex-wife.
