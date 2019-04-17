Tiger Wood's winning ball at The Masters made locally

Click here for updates on this story
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) -- One day after Tiger Woods completed one of the greatest comebacks in sports history by winning his fifth green jacket; Bridgestone Golf in Covington is also seeing green as they prepare for a boost in business.
CEO Dan Murphy said his company manufactured the golf ball that Tiger played with at The Masters.
“It’s got us in another stratosphere. The level of excitement in our building. There’s an old saying in the golf equipment business, "Win on Sunday, sell on Monday’s,'” Murphy said. “We are fanatics about quality out here. We never let a golf ball out of the building that isn’t perfect.”
Marketing Manager Elliot Mellow uses high-tech equipment at Bridgestone, known as the Tiger robot, to create a quality product.
“This is as close as it gets to perfect, yes,” Mellow said.
He said the technology helps them create the perfect ball for any golfer.
"We can program it to swing like any player, whether it’s myself or Tiger Woods,” Mellow said. “So as the club passes through the laser field it measures how fast the club is moving.”
Each year, Bridgestone manufactures 24-million golf balls at their Covington facility, balls good enough to win a championship.
“You know it’s an interesting thing when he slipped on the green jacket yesterday he said something I thought was really cool, he said it fits as he put the jacket on. It was a cool moment and it was reminiscent of when he tried our golf ball, it fit him,” Murphy said.
Since Tiger’s victory, Bridgestone’s social media interaction has skyrocketed more than 250% and they hope that will translate into dollars and cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.