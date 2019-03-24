GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville County dispatch responded to a scene at the Tiny Home community along Highway 101.
Dispatch said there was a suspspicous person that officers were trying to get to come out of a barn in the community.
It is unclear if the person was considered dangerous or not.
Our FOX Carolina crews on scene reported roughly 10 Greenville County Sheriff's vehicles on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.