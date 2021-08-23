Football generic

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Wade Hampton's Athletic Director announces that the game scheduled for tonight has been canceled.

Officials announced the cancelation via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The game was scheduled for last week, but officials postponed the game once Pickens County Schools temporarily moved to online school due to COVID-19.

Previously: Pickens Co. Schools temporarily move to virtual school after COVID-19 rise starting Monday

