EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Wade Hampton's Athletic Director announces that the game scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
Officials announced the cancelation via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
Varsity football at Easley has been canceled.@WadeHampton_HS @whhsgeneralsfb @MarcWYFFNews4 pic.twitter.com/IHlbC06UUu— Reggie Choplin (@WHHS_Athletics) August 23, 2021
The game was scheduled for last week, but officials postponed the game once Pickens County Schools temporarily moved to online school due to COVID-19.
Previously: Pickens Co. Schools temporarily move to virtual school after COVID-19 rise starting Monday
