The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Laurens, Greenville, Abbeville and Greenwood until 6:00 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Pickens, Greenville, Anderson until 6:00 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Anderson, Spartanburg and Greenville until 6:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Rutherford, Mitchel, McDowell and Yancey until 6:15 p.m.
Watch live now: Tracking tornado warnings | Livestream | foxcarolina.com
If you are in any of these areas, take cover now.
