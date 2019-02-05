Asheville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Fire Department is responding to a large truck that has a ruptured saddle tank and is leaking fuel along the interstate, they posted on social media.
The accident was reported along Interstate 40 West Bound at the 45.5 mile marker. Multiple cars are involved in the motor vehicle accident.
The spill is being mitigated by the Hazmat unit. Three patients are being transported to receive medical attention at this time.
Heavy traffic is being reported, there is a backup on West Bound, the Fire Department reported.
