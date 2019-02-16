GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Police Department officials want drivers to be aware of a blown transformer along Verdae and Rocky Slope.
This is causing heavy traffic congestion along Woodruff Road. Duke Power is onsite and working to resolve the issue, police say.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
