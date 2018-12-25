Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Highway Patrol responded to an accident along I-385 Southbound this morning, right after 11 a.m.
Details are limited at this time, but witnesses reported an ejection from the vehicle.
A car is overturned on the other side of the median, laying on it's roof and the road way was blocked, but is now clearing. Crews on scene said the crash was between exits 29 and 30.
The coroner has not reported any fatalities in this accident.
The scene is being cleared by crews now.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.