Oconee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation has confirmed an accident along Interstate 85 Northbound, that is disrupting traffic flow.
The collision was reported along Exit 2 - South Carolina 59, around 6:30 pm, SCDOT says. There is an obstruction on the roadway, causing the left lane to be closed.
Drivers are asked to use caution until the scene clears.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather details.
