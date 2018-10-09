South Carolina Department Of Transportation reported a collision update at 7:39 pm today on I-385 north bound causing a traffic backup coming out of downtown Greenville.
Collision happened a half mile north of exit 40 B-South Carolina, 291 Southbound toward Pleasantburg Drive. As a result, the two left lanes are closed until the roadways are cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.