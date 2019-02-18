PICKENS, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Highway Patrol is responding to a collision along Farrs Bridge Road and Sandalwood Road, dispatch confirms.
Medics and troopers are both on scene, dispatch confirms. The roadway is blocked, drivers are asked to exercise caution as the scene clears.
The collision was reported just before 6:45 p.m.
The scene is still active, so details are limited at this time.
