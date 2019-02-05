Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Coroner's Office responded to the accident and identified the driver as William Anderson, who was pronounced dead on scene. Anderson is from Marietta, S.C.
Highway Patrol responded to the accident and determined that the driver was driving a 1998 Dodge SUV and was not seat belted and was ejected from the car when it struck a tree on Keeler Road.
The road way was blocked along 2308 Keeler Mill Road, around Rutledge Lake Road and Pine View Drive, the SCDOT says.
