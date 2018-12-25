Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Highway Patrol responded to an accident along I-385 Southbound this morning, right after 11 a.m.
SCHP says the driver over corrected, hit the median, over turned, and then was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.
Crews on scene said the crash was between exits 29 and 30. At the time of the crash the roadway was blocked.
The victim was transported to the hospital but later died from injuries.
The victim was identified by Greenville County Coroner as 51 year old Rezinia Rosemond, of Mulberry Street, Greenville.
Upon arrival of the scene of the crash, the victim went into cardiac arrest and transported her to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
