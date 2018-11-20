Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- More construction will take place tonight along the Gateway Project, to finish the new bridge along I-385 Northbound to I-85 Southbound. Officials will be electing girders along the bring, authorities announce.
As a result I-358 NB exit 36B will be closed and traffic will be detoured to I-85 NB then Highway 14 then I-85 SB. This detour will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday night and is expected to be lifted by 7 a.m. Wednesday.
